Otter Tail Power Company hosted a holiday lights exchange in Crookston

Times Report

Crookston Times

Otter Tail Power Company held a Drive-Up Holiday Light Exchange event last week over two days at their customer service center in Crookston where people from the community could donate non-perishable food items or cash and receive up to five strings of new LED holiday lights.

Otter Tail employees display the holiday lights available on tables outside the center and community members drove up to drop off food donations or cash in exchange for their choice of lights.

Otter Tail also donated lights to the Crookston Rotary Club who will have a downtown tree-lighting event on November 28 at the Main Street Courtyard across from True Value Hardware.