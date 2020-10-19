Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

Benedictine Living Community is having a Rada Cutlery fundraiser online at www.radafundraising.com. Find kitchen must-haves, scrumptious food mixes, cookbooks and more.

The Crookston Parks & Recreation Fall/Winter Funfinder is now available and registrations are being accepted for activities like youth hockey, figure skating and wrestling. Visit ckn.mn/register to sign up and for more details.

Cathedral Church Harvest Festival Online Auction Fundraiser is now open at www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Cathedral-14820 and will close on October 25 at 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19

Highland & Washington Elementary Read-A-Thon will be held from October 19-30 with a fundraiser and themed days. Oct. 19-Dr. Suess Day, Oct. 20-Cat in the Hat Day, Oct. 21-Oh, The Places You’ll Go Day, Oct. 22-One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish Day; Oct. 23-Sleep Book Day, Oct. 26-Fox in Socks Day, Oct. 27-Green Eggs & Ham Day, Oct. 28-Wacky Wednesday, Oct. 29-I Can Read with my Eyes Shut Day, Oct. 30-The Lorax Day.

CHS Homecoming Week will be held Oct. 19-23 with each day of the week having a different apparel theme. Monday is Spots vs. Stripes Day, Tuesday is Elementary Day (dress like you did in elementary school i.e. pigtails and mismatched outfits), Wednesday and Thursday are Color Wars with seniors black, juniors white, sophomores blue, freshmen red, eighth graders yellow, seventh graders green and staff orange, Friday Pirate Pride. A virtual Pep Fest is in the works.

ECFE Coming to Your Neighborhood will be at Alexander Park from 6-7 p.m. for families with children ages birth to kindergarten to meet one another and participate in outdoor fun. Oct. 19 Carman Park, Oct. 26 Schuster Park, and Nov. 2 at Wildwood Park

CHS Volleyball will face Stephen-Argyle Central at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.

Northwest Minnesota Arts Council MOJO MONDAYS via Zoom are a chance for artists, groups and technicians to connect, collaborate and build community. If interested, email Trey at trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com and you’ll be sent a Zoom invite.

Crookston Eagles On Monday, they’ll have Burger Night from 5:30-7 p.m. On Tuesday, they’ll have an Aerie meeting at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, they’ll have an Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. and the kitchen will serve assorted baskets from 6-8 p.m. On Friday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 6 p.m. and the kitchen will serve assorted baskets from 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. Social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

CHEDA Board Meeting will be held at 7 a.m. at Valley Technology Park.

COVID-19 Testing at the Crookston Sports Center will be held from 12-6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments are needed and you can schedule them at www.primarybio.com/r/r/crookston or call Polk County Public Health at 281-3385. Tri-Valley’s THE Bus will provide free rides and will be making stops at Nimens Espegard Apts, Broadway Apts/Agassiz Townhomes, Central Square Apts/Care and Share, Barrette Arms/Greentree Square/Grandview Apts. Call 281-0700 to schedule a ride.

RiverView Flu Shot Clinics will be held Oct. 20 from 4-6 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 2-5 p.m. at the North Clinic. Call 281-9595 for appt

CHS Volleyball will face Thief River Falls at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

The Cove Youth Center will reopen starting Oct. 21 and they ask students and parents to call ahead at 470-0149 to check availability as 14 students will be the max number of students allowed at one time. Social distancing will be required and masks are required for entry. They’ll be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:30-6:30 p.m. for 7th and 8th grade and from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for 9th-12th grades.

Otter Tail Holiday Light Exchange Events will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 22 at the Otter Tail Power Company Customer Service Center at 410 College Avenue in Crookston. Donate non-perishable items or cash for up to five strings of LED holiday lights. Quanities are limited.

Meet the Candidates Forum will be privately held at 6 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium. The forum is closed to the public, but you can email questions for the candidates to theggie@visitcrookston.com. Incumbents and challengers running for Crookston City Council, Crookston School Board, Polk County Board of Commissioners, Minnesota House District 1B, Minnesota Senate District 1, U.S. House Minnesota District 7 and Ninth Judicial District judge have been invited to participate. Watch the Crookston Times Facebook page for live videos of the event.

Friday, Oct. 23

CHS Football will face Ottertail Central at 6 p.m. at the UMC Football Field.

VFW Post 1902 will have Bingo at 6 p.m. every Friday and Bingo at 1 p.m. every Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Harvest Church Crookston Farmers to Families Drive Through Groceries will be provided to the public starting at 10 a.m. in the Crookston High School parking lot. They’ll also have a drive-through event on Saturday, Oct. 31 with the same time and location. People will receive a free box of food containing fresh produce, dairy items, meat/protein and milk. Free rides are available with the Tri-Valley THE Bus by calling 281-0700.

Crookston Gun Club Rifle Range will be open to the public to sight in firearms on Saturday, Oct. 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 12-4 p.m. Targets will be furnished. The range will not be open if it’s raining or snowing. For questions, call Wayne Swanson at 281-4343. Crookston Gun Club is located west of Highway 75 N, one mile north of UMC.

VFW Post 1902 Special Cooking by Steve and Missy Barrus will be held from 2-5 p.m. with pulled pork sandwiches & chips, and bowls of beer cheese soup available. They’ll be serving in the VFW 1902 Community Room and the event is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Cathedral Church Drive-Thru To-Go Harvest Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a $14 fish fry meal to-go. Meals will be brought to your vehicle for you to bring home. Get your big money raffle ticket for a chance to win $2,000. There will also be a virtual silent auction and “Seek and Find” kids Bingo and drive-thru trivia with free prizes. Call 281-1735 for tickets or visit crookstoncathedral.com.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Lake Agassiz Regional Library Virtual Presentation “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion with Reporter Joe Kimball” will be held at 7 p.m. and can be viewed at facebook.com/larlmn free of charge. Kimball will give a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case.

Friday, Oct. 30

CHS Football will face Pillager at 6 p.m. at UMC Football Field.

Saturday, Oct. 31

CHS Leo Club Halloween Food Donation Drive-By Event will be held from 4-7 p.m. in the CHS west parking lot for people to donate canned goods for the Care and Share food shelf. Kids who come by will receive a bag of candy.

Free Halloween Facebook Photos will be taken at Joyful Heart Photography at 424 North Broadway from 4-7 p.m. for costumed kids of all ages. Freewill donations will be accepted for Scout Troop #50 for their Philmont hiking trip. Donate and receive a 5x7 print.

2nd Annual Trunk or Treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Cobblestone Hotel. A prize will be awarded for the best decorated trunk.

Historic Halloween Candy Hunt will be held in downtown Crookston from 5-7 p.m. with candy available at multiple buildings as well as historic facts posted. The event is hosted by the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP.) Watch their Facebook page for more info.

Monday, Nov. 2

United Way of Crookston Online Auction will be held November 2-6 to raise funds for local organizations. Donations are now being accepted by calling 281-1715, email lori@unitedwaycrookston.org or send them a message on Facebook. Watch for details and link for the online auction.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Election Day. Get out and vote! Polls are open in Crookston from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church and St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Crookston Eagles Craft and Vendor Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles. To have a table, cost is $30 and a donated item for a raffle. Email registrations to shmother@hotmail.com. Coffee and rolls as well as a lunch will be available for a freewill donation and the bar will be open.

Thursday, Nov. 19

CHS Volleyball will face Warroad at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.

Monday, Nov. 23

CHS Volleyball will face Fisher-Climax at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.