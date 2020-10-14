United Way Golf Ball Drop fundraiser event held Tuesday

Times Report

Crookston Times

United Way of Crookston held their Golf Ball Drop fundraiser event Tuesday evening on the practice field at University of Minnesota Crookston with assistance from the Crookston Fire Department and three lucky winners were chosen.

Hundreds of golf balls dropped from the top of the ladder truck into a hula hoop on the ground and the three closest to the target were numbers 46, 48 and 219.

The people with the winning tickets were Brenda Boyzk, who won $200 cash, Carrie Larson won a $100 gift certificate to Hugo’s, and Joel Wieland won $100 gift certificate to B&E Meats.