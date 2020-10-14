Saturday dog walk event to benefit Humane Society

Times Report

Are you feeling cooped up? Is your pet feeling cooped up? The Crookston Pioneer 100 Pioneer 100 Kiwanis Club will be raising money for the Humane Society of Polk County by sponsoring a dog walk on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Crookston facility located on East Robert Street across from Happey Joe’s Pizza.

The Crookston High School Kiwanis Builders Club is running the project with funds collected by the Kiwanis being donated to the Humane Society. There is no cost to participate, but donations in the form of cash or pet food or supplies for the HSPC will be accepted.

The CHS Kiwanis Builders Club is interested in raising and maintaining awareness of the importance of animal welfare, ownership responsibility, and spaying and neutering.

The registration table will open at 12:30 p.m. and the event will begin promptly at 1 p.m.

Check local media in the event it has to be cancelled due to inclement weather.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at the registration table and also if/when you are making a donation.

If you bring your dog, you need to make sure it has an up to date rabies vaccination and is able to socialize with other dogs and people. Organizers maintain the right to turn away any dogs and dog owners if a dog appears dangerous.

There will be a map provided and dog treats for those who bring their dog. There will be water and pop for sale, too. Lunch is available for $5.

Anyone looking to adopt a pet or tour the Humane Society will have the opportunity to do so.

For more information, contact Rae French at 289-0444 or rfrench@umn.edu.