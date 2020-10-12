RSVP celebrates with “Drive By Pie” event

Times Report

AmeriCorp Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) celebrated “Drive By Pie” volunteer recognition events throughout the seven northwest Minnesota counties during August and September. The events took place for seven weeks each Wednesday in two to three communities per county in hopes of drawing the greatest number of AmeriCorp Seniors volunteers. Individual pieces of pie and a packet of coffee, along with a hearty ‘thank you’ were window-delivered to those attending.

Attendees also received a recognition program filled with special honors toward volunteers. Award categories included: “Life is what you bake it;” “Baking the world a better place;” “If there’s a whisk there’s a way;” “Pie in the sky;” and “Thighs before pies.” Although social distancing and other safe-at-home initiatives remain, region-wide events and recognition are powerful reminders of RSVP’s unified effort to bring people together in service. Connecting older adults with service and volunteer organizations truly makes an impact in rural Minnesota counties.

“Without the dedication of our volunteers, many programs that benefit our small communities would be non-existent,” says Program Director Tammy Frohlich. “Our volunteers are not a piece of the pie, they are the PIE PLATE,” she continues.

“The RSVP program provides a foundation (a pie plate) of service by volunteers which keeps small town America thriving. Even throughout the COVID pandemic, RSVP volunteers were and still are bringing out the best of America by meeting food security needs, delivering meals, getting groceries, COVID cleaning, sewing masks, checking in with elderly friends and neighbors, and more.”

“AmeriCorp Seniors RSVP of the Red River Valley (RRV) are moving forward during these unusual times to lead and strengthen people power among those 55 and older, to tackle the toughest challenges,” said a media release. “RSVP volunteers play a vital role in the betterment of their communities.”

Join the purpose by contacting Director Tammy Frohlich: 218-281-8289 or tsykes@umn.edu, or contact Coordinator Jennifer Erdmann: 218-281-8288 or jkerdman@umn.edu.

AmeriCorp, a federal agency, brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges, through national service and volunteering. AmeriCorp Seniors volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. AmeriCorp helps make service to others a cornerstone of our national culture. Learn more about AmeriCorp by visiting their website AmeriCorp.gov.