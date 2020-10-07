Crookston Community Calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Crookston Schools 2W Day Early Dismissal

RiverView Flu Shot Clinics will be held Oct. 7 from 4-6 p.m., Oct. 13 from 4-6 p.m., Oct. 14 from 2-5 p.m., Oct. 20 from 4-6 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 2-5 p.m. at the North Clinic. Call 281-9595 for appt

RiverView Grand Opening Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. in the east side parking lot with a video tour of the new facility, refreshments and fireworks display at 8:15 p.m.

Crookston Eagles On Wednesday, they’ll have an Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. On Thursday they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. and the

kitchen will be open serving assorted baskets. On Saturday they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. Social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Thursday, Oct. 8

CHS Volleyball will face Ada-Borup at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.

RiverView CPR Classes will be held from 6-10 p.m. in the RiverView Home Care Building at 721 S. Minnesota Street. Class sizes are limited and no walk-ins will be accepted. The HeartSaver CPR AED class is $50 and includes ecard and book. The Friends and Family class is free and each participant gets a book. Registration for both classes is required by calling 281-9405.

Friday, Oct. 9

VFW Post 1902 will have Bingo at 6 p.m. every Friday and Bingo at 1 p.m. every Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Daniel Wolpert Book Release Party 1 will be held

from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Walk the labyrinth, say hello and get a book. There will be an outdoor reading/conversation at 11 a.m.

Grand Theatre FREE October Family Movies will be held at 12 p.m. at the theatre. Enjoy classic Halloween-themed movies for free on Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Bible Baptist Church Family Fall Festival will be held from 1-4 p.m. with games, prizes, hayrides, bounce houses and other activities for all. There will be extra sanitizing procedures. Check biblebaptistcrookston.org or facebook.com/bbccrookston for more details.

Crookston Gun Club Rifle Range will be open to the public to sight in firearms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 11, 18, and 25 from 12-4 p.m.

Targets will be furnished. The range will not be open if it’s raining or snowing. For questions, call Wayne Swanson at 281-4343. Crookston Gun Club is located west of Highway 75 N, one mile north of UMC.

Monday, Oct. 12

ECFE Coming to Your Neighborhood will be at Alexander Park from 6-7 p.m. for families with children ages birth to kindergarten to meet one another and participate in outdoor fun. (Oct. 12 Crescent Park, Oct. 19 Carman Park, Oct. 26 Schuster Park, and Nov. 2 at Wildwood Park)

CHS Volleyball will face Sacred Heart at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

United Way of Crookston Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser will announce winners after a golf ball drop event is held at UMC. Tickets are available for $10 each through a UW board member or at the Crookston Inn, LeBlanc Realty, or Irishman’s Shanty.

Crookston Schools Parent Teacher Conferences will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. at each of the schools.

CHS Swimming will face Thief River Falls at 6 p.m. at the Crookston Community Pool.

Wed, Oct. 14

NO SCHOOL FOR CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Crookston Schools Parent Teacher Conferences will be held from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at each of the schools.

Thursday, Oct. 15

NO SCHOOL FOR CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Friday, Oct. 16

NO SCHOOL FOR CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Sunday, Oct. 18

Crookston High School Homecoming Coronation will be held at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.

Monday, Oct. 19

CHS Homecoming Week will be held Oct. 19-23 with each day of the week having a different apparel theme. Monday is Spots vs. Stripes Day, Tuesday is Elementary Day (dress like you did in elementary school i.e. pigtails and mismatched outfits), Wednesday and Thursday are Color Wars with seniors black, juniors white, sophomores blue, freshmen red, eighth graders yellow, seventh graders green and staff orange, Friday Pirate Pride. A virtual Pep Fest is in the works.

CHS Volleyball will face Stephen-Argyle Central at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

CHS Volleyball will face Thief River Falls at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Meet the Candidates Forum will be privately held at 6 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium. The forum is closed to the public, but you can email questions for the candidates to theggie@visitcrookston.com. Incumbents and challengers running for Crookston City Council, Crookston School Board, Polk County Board of Commissioners, Minnesota House District 1B, Minnesota Senate District 1, U.S. House Minnesota District 7 and Ninth Judicial District judge have been invited to participate.

Friday, Oct. 23

CHS Football will face Ottertail Central at 6 p.m. at the UMC Football Field.

Friday, Oct. 30

CHS Football will face Pillager at 6 p.m. at UMC Football Field.

Saturday, Oct. 31

CHS Leo Club Halloween Food Donation Drive-By Event will be held from 4-7 p.m. in the CHS west parking lot for people to donate canned goods for the Care and Share food shelf. Kids who come by will receive a bag of candy.

Free Halloween Facebook Photos will be taken at Joyful Heart Photography at 424 North Broadway from 4-7 p.m. for costumed kids of all ages. Freewill donations will be accepted for Scout Troop #50 for their Philmont hiking trip. Donate and receive a 5x7 print.

2nd Annual Trunk or Treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Cobblestone Hotel. A prize will be awarded for the best decorated trunk.

Monday, Nov. 2

United Way of Crookston Online Auction will be held November 2-6 to raise funds for local organizations. Donations are now being accepted by calling 281-1715, email lori@unitedwaycrookston.org or send them a message on Facebook. Watch for details and link for the online auction.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Crookston Eagles Craft and Vendor Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles. To have a table, cost is $30 and a donated item for a raffle. Email registrations to shmother@hotmail.com. Coffee and rolls as well as a lunch will be available for a freewill donation and the bar will be open.

Thursday, Nov. 19

CHS Volleyball will face Warroad at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.

Monday, Nov. 23

CHS Volleyball will face Fisher-Climax at 7:15 p.m. at CHS.