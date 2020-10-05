CTYC event held at Castle Park celebrated fairytales

Crookston Early Childhood Initiative held a Celebrate the Young Child event last week at Castle Park for kids ages 0-8 and their parents. The theme was “Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Happily Ever After” with a variety of stations, puppet shows, storytelling and music.

Stories like “Three Little Pigs”, “Little Red Riding Hood”, “Three Billy Goats Gruff”, and “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” were acted out by volunteers including Isabelle Smith, Halle Winjum, Emma Gunderson, Calleigh Fanfulik, Zara Baig, Beth Stadem, Phyllis Hagen, Francine Olson Elizabeth Helgeson, Lyla Oman, Alyssa Lennander, Evie Gunderson, Teagan Fanfulik, Madi Bruggeman, and Brea Lessard. Plus, Miss Crookston 2020 Victoria Proulx sang songs from the movie “Tangled” and other Disney classics.