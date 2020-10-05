CHS Leo Club’s Halloween Food Drive will be a drive-by event

Times Report

Crookston Times

Restrictions spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic can’t stop the annual Crookston High School Leo Club Halloween Night Food Drive, they can only alter it.

Instead of collecting donated food items at the annual Community Halloween Party, which has been cancelled, or going door-to-door trick-or-treating style on Halloween night, the Leo Club this year is conducting a drive-by Halloween Night Food Drive.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the CHS west parking lot.

Donated canned good will be given to the Care and Share Food Shelf. Children who come through the drive-by event will receive a bag of candy.

If you are unable to actually attend the event in a vehicle, you’re encouraged to contact Leo Club Advisor/Youth Services Director Linda Morgan at 281-2144 or Crookston Police Department Lt. Darin Selzler at 281-3111. Organizers will pick up your donated items, with social-distancing practiced, at your doorstep.