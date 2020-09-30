Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

Wed, Sept. 30

Sunshine Storytime at the Library will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday for all ages. They’ll read stories, sing songs and do rhymes followed by a short activity. Social distancing encouraged.

DCDP Food Truck Events: On Sept. 30, they’ll have Little Bangkok from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. all at the Wayne Hotel parking lot across from Erickson’s Embroidery.

Celebrate the Young Child Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Happily Ever After will be held from 5-6 p.m. at Castle Park for kids ages 0-8. They’ll have a variety of stations and Miss Crookston 2020 Victoria Proulx will be singing a song from “Tangled.” Please follow social distancing and wear a face covering if in close contact.

CHS Senior Parent/Guardian Information Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Crookston Eagles Club On Thursday they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. and the kitchen will be open and serving assorted food baskets. On Saturday they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. Social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Crookston Gun Club Rifle Range will be open to the public to sight in firearms on Saturday, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 12-4 p.m. Targets will be furnished. The range will not be open if it’s raining or snowing. For questions, call Wayne Swanson at 281-4343. Crookston Gun Club is located west of Highway 75 N, one mile north of UMC.

Monday, Oct. 5

ECFE Coming to Your Neighborhood will be at Alexander Park from 5-6 p.m. for families with children ages birth to kindergarten to meet one another and participate in outdoor fun. (Oct. 5 Castle Park, Oct. 12 Crescent Park, Oct. 19 Carman Park, Oct. 26 Schuster Park, and Nov. 2 at Wildwood Park)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

CHS ACT Test for Seniors will be held.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Crookston Schools 2W Day Early Dismissal

RiverView Flu Shot Clinics will be held Oct. 7 from 4-6 p.m., Oct. 13 from 4-6 p.m., Oct. 14 from 2-5 p.m., Oct. 20 from 4-6 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 2-5 p.m. at the North Clinic. Call 281-9595 for appt

Thursday, Oct. 8

RiverView CPR Classes will be held from 6-10 p.m. in the RiverView Home Care Building at 721 S. Minnesota Street. Class sizes are limited and no walk-ins will be accepted. The HeartSaver CPR AED class is $50 and includes ecard and book. The Friends and Family class is free and each participant gets a book. Registration for both classes is required by calling 281-9405.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Daniel Wolpert Book Release Party 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Walk the labyrinth, say hello and get a book. There will be an outdoor reading/conversation at 11 a.m.

Grand Theatre FREE October Family Movies will be held at 12 p.m. at the theatre. Enjoy classic Halloween-themed movies for free on Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Bible Baptist Church Family Fall Festival will be held from 1-4 p.m. with games, prizes, hayrides, bounce houses and other activities for all. There will be extra sanitizing procedures. Check biblebaptistcrookston.org or facebook.com/bbccrookston for more details.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

United Way of Crookston Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser will announce winners after a golf ball drop event is held at UMC. Tickets are available for $10 each through a UW board member or at the Crookston Inn, LeBlanc Realty, Irishman’s Shanty or Crookston Times.

Crookston Schools Parent Teacher Conferences will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. at each of the schools.

Wed, Oct. 14

NO SCHOOL FOR CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Crookston Schools Parent Teacher Conferences will be held from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at each of the schools.

Thursday, Oct. 15

NO SCHOOL FOR CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Friday, Oct. 16

NO SCHOOL FOR CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Meet the Candidates Forum will be privately held at 6 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium. The forum is closed to the public, but you can email questions for the candidates to theggie@visitcrookston.com. Incumbents and challengers running for Crookston City Council, Crookston School Board, Polk County Board of Commissioners, Minnesota House District 1B, Minnesota Senate District 1, U.S. House Minnesota District 7 and Ninth Judicial District judge have been invited to participate.

Saturday, Oct. 31

2nd Annual Trunk or Treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Cobblestone Hotel. A prize will be awarded for the best decorated trunk.

Monday, Nov. 2

United Way of Crookston Online Auction will be held November 2-6 to raise funds for local organizations. Donations are now being accepted by calling 281-1715, email lori@unitedwaycrookston.org or send them a message on Facebook. Watch for details and link for the online auction.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Crookston Eagles Craft and Vendor Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles. To have a table, cost is $30 and a donated item for a raffle. Email registrations to shmother@hotmail.com. Coffee and rolls as well as a lunch will be available for a freewill donation and the bar will be open.

Announcements

Donations are being accepted for Brent Blake and his family at American Federal Bank in Crookston, located at 304 North Broadway, after Brent underwent surgery on his brain for a stage four Glioblastoma tumor. The Blakes currently live in Detroit Lakes and will continue to have medical and travel expenses. Their friends and family appreciate the support, calls and prayers.

Highland School Supply Drive will go through the school year and they’ll accept donations of supplies like kleenex, reusable water bottles, disposable drinking cups, boxes of rubber gloves, glue sticks and dry erase markers. Any questions, call the school at 281-5600. If preferred, monetary donations can be sent to HES PTO - 801 Central Ave N - Crookston, MN 56716

Golden Link Senior Center will have “Sit, Stand or Dance” classes on Mondays and Fridays at 2 p.m. Healing Grace Therapies will be at the Center the first Thursday of each month from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per session for Foot and Hand Reflexology sessions. They’ll serve biscuits and gravy every Monday at 8:30 a.m. and coffee and rolls every Friday at 8:30 a.m. They’ll have Men’s Cards at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Bridge Club every Wednesday at 12 p.m. They’ll have Cards every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:45 p.m. Greeting Cards will meet the second and fourth Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Ken Study Club will meet the second Monday at 6:30 p.m. Collector Club will meet the second Monday at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment Committee will meet the second Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Golden Link Board of Directors will meet the third Wednesday at 9 a.m. TRIAD will meet the third Thursday at 10 a.m. NAAPS Delivery will be the fourth Monday from 9-10 a.m. To sign up for any classes/sessions, call 281-3072.

The Crookston Rotary Club will have their Board meeting the first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. They’ll have club meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the second and third Wednesday of the month at the Inn.

New Hope Food Shelf is open every Monday and Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. at the Care and Share. Call 277-0000 for more info.