Crookston ECI,  ECFE hosting two events this fall

Crookston Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) and Early Childhood Initiative (ECI) will be hosting two events this fall. ECFE will be “Coming to Your Neighborhood” in September, October, and November, and Celebrate the Young Child will host children’s event at Castle Park.

ECI’s Celebrate the Young Child event “Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Happily Ever After” will be held Wednesday, September 30 at Castle Park from 5-6 p.m. for families with children ages 0-8. They will have a variety of stations including puppet shows, storytelling and music. They’ll welcome 2020 Miss Crookston Victoria Proulx who will sing a song from “Tangled.”

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19: Stay home if you are sick, stay at least six feet from other people, cover your cough and sneezes, clean your hands often with soap and water or hand sanitizer, wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained,” the event flyer said. “If it rains, this event will be cancelled.”

ECFE is “Coming to Your Neighborhood” Mondays from 6-7 p.m. for families with children ages birth to kindergarten entrance to meet other families in the neighborhood. They’ll have outdoor fun at a local park with weather permitting and following Minnesota Department of Health COVID guidelines.

• September 28 - Alexander Park (Alexander Street & 4th Ave. North)

• October 5 - Castle Park (Castle Street & Carroll Ave.)

• October 12 - Crescent Park (Crescent Ave.)

• October 19 - Carmen Park (Erskine Street & 5th Ave. South)

• October 26 - Schuster Park (Memorial Drive & Locken Blvd.)

• November 2 - Wildwood Park (Myrtle Street)

“The mission of ECFE is to strengthen families through the education and support of all parents to provide the best possible environment for the healthy growth and development of their children. ECFE provides a place for parents to learn more about practice important parenting and family life skills and build trusting relationships with other parents from their community. Research confirms that children whose parents are involved in their education and learning are more successful in school,” says the ECFE.