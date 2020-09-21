Heroes Rise  Coffee  coming to Crookston Wednesday

Heroes Rise Coffee Company will be in Crookston Sept. 23 starting at 8 a.m. at the Opticare/H&R Block parking lot at Second Street and Broadway, and they’ll be offering free coffee all day for law enforcement and firefighters, and Shirley Iverson Greenberg Realty will be sponsoring free coffee for the public from 9-10 a.m. The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership invited Heroes Rise to be a part of their weekly food truck events after hearing of their story and seeing them in other communities giving back.

Heroes Rise is a Minnesota company that’s first responder owned and operated, and comes from a long line of responders. Their great, great, great grandpa Harry Logan was on the original fire department in Royalton, Minnesota “back in the day” when the fire steam engine ran 24 hours a day, seven days a week so that if there was a fire it would be ready to go. Next, their dad and grandpa Alfred Kimmons was the police chief in Onamia, Minnesota for 25 years before retiring and he was also a volunteer firefighter and first responder.

“It was Dad/Grandpa that showed us the importance of giving back to your community and how important it is to help others in crisis,” says Heroes’ website.

Kimmons’ influence carried on to his daughter, Janice, who became an EMT and nurse. She worked side-by-side with her dad on ambulance calls, and then came her husband, Jeff VansGrinsven, who became a first responder at age 18 and then police officer and police chief. Two of their sons entered the EMS field and then Matthew as a flight paramedic and Theodore as a police officer and member of the SWAT team. Matthew’s wife is a licensed social worker and mental health therapist, and Theodore’s girlfriend, Chelsea, is a Veterinarian Technician that works alongside the EMS community.

Heroes Rise gives back to first responders with every purchase plus they offer fundraising opportunities and the chance to nominate a hero to recognize them for a job well done. Visit their site at heroesrisecoffee.com.