Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

Wed, Sept. 19

The Summit Assisted Living Week Activities FOR TENANTS ONLY: On Wednesday, wear yellow and enjoy outdoor entertainment with Lois and Lois performing at 2 p.m. Dolorose’s vegetable dip as the featured snack of the day, and staff blessing of the hands at 6 a.m., 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. On Thursday, wear green/teal and enjoy outdoor entertainment on the Summit front patio, non-denominational Christian service with Pastor Bill at 2 p.m., Classic Cruisers at 3p.m. and Marie Heinitz’s brownies as snack of the day. On Friday, wear Twins gear or red/white/blue and enjoy outdoor entertainment with the Little Villagers parade at 3:30 p.m. and featured snacks of the day are cracker jacks, peanuts and root beer. On Saturday, enjoy Villa donuts and coffee as the snacks of the day.

Crookston Eagles Club On Wednesday, they’ll have an Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. and a joint meeting of the Aerie and Auxiliary at 8 p.m. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. and food available. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Highland School Nature Center Cleanup Day will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Center. Bring weed wackers, hedge trimmers, yard bags, chainsaws, work gloves, etc. Please practice social distancing and mask usage if within six feet of others. Students are welcome however they will be asked to work and not play, and they’ll be around power tools.

15th Annual Lillian Bridgeford Memorial Golf Scramble will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Sandhill River Golf Course in Fertile. Minimum donation is $75 for 18 holes, 1/2 cart and lunch. All proceeds will be donated to Red River Valley Hospice. They’re looking for hole sponsors as well at $100 each. Contact John Bridgeford at 280-5369 for more info.

Northwest Chapter ABATE Food and Toy Drive will be driving through Crookston, Euclid, Gentilly, Warren and St. Hilaire with sign-in at 12 p.m. Cost is $20 per bike or $30 per couple.

Fisher Citywide Rummage Sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the city of Fisher. Maps are available at Cenex in Fisher.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Vetnes Lutheran Church 4-Wheeler Ride will begin at 2 p.m. at Vernes. Lunch will be served outside following the ride. In case of rain it will be held on Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

City Development Policy & Review Committee will meet from 12:30-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, 22, and 23 at City Hall in the council chambers based on the number of applicants for the CARES Act small business grants.

Crookston Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

CHEDA Board will meet at 7 a.m. at Valley Tech Park.

Polk County Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. at the Transfer Station.

Crookston Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.

Wed, Sept. 23

Heroes Rise Coffee Event will offer free coffee for law enforcement and firefighters all day and free coffee for anyone from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Opticare/H&R Block parking lot. The coffee truck will be available until 5 p.m. or until they run out of inventory. The event is sponsored by Shirley Iverson Greenberg Realty and DCDP.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Wesley United Methodist Church Takeout/Curbside Salad Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 and orders have to be placed by Sept. 21. Call Marilyn at 281-3606 or Peggy at 281-1877.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Cornstalk Jamboree will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Downtown Square for the Farmers Market’s last event of the season. Enjoy live music, vendors, fresh produce like pumpkins, and canned goods/baked goods.

Healing Through Art: Finding Meaning through Mandalas will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sweetlight Gallery. Cost is $20 with supplies included. The workshop focuses on finding inner strength, connecting with self-compassion and learning to welcome what comes your way. Masks required and limit of ten participants to ensure social distancing. Must register in advance through Trey Everett on Facebook or call Sweetlight Gallery.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Daniel Wolpert Book Release Party 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Walk the labyrinth, say hello and get a book. There will be an outdoor reading/conversation at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

2nd Annual Trunk or Treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Cobblestone Hotel. A prize will be awarded for the best decorated trunk.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Crookston Eagles Craft and Vendor Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles.

To have a table, cost is $30 and a donated item for a raffle. Email registrations to shmother@hotmail.com. Coffee and rolls as well as a lunch will be available for a freewill donation and the bar will be open.

NOTICES:

Donations are being accepted for Brent Blake and his family at American Federal Bank in Crookston, located at 304 North Broadway, after Brent underwent surgery on his brain for a stage four Glioblastoma tumor. The Blakes currently live in Detroit Lakes and will continue to have medical and travel expenses. Their friends and family appreciate the support, calls and prayers.

Highland School Supply Drive will go through the school year and they’ll accept donations of supplies like kleenex, reusable water bottles, disposable drinking cups, boxes of rubber gloves, glue sticks and dry erase markers. Any questions, call the school at 281-5600. If preferred, monetary donations can be sent to HES PTO - 801 Central Ave N - Crookston, MN 56716

Golden Link Senior Center will have “Sit, Stand or Dance” classes on Mondays and Fridays at 2 p.m. Healing Grace Therapies will be at the Center the first Thursday of each month from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per session for Foot and Hand Reflexology sessions. They’ll serve biscuits and gravy every Monday at 8:30 a.m. and coffee and rolls every Friday at 8:30 a.m. They’ll have Men’s Cards at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Bridge Club every Wednesday at 12 p.m. They’ll have Cards every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:45 p.m. Greeting Cards will meet the second and fourth Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Ken Study Club will meet the second Monday at 6:30 p.m. Collector Club will meet the second Monday at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment Committee will meet the second Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Golden Link Board of Directors will meet the third Wednesday at 9 a.m. TRIAD will meet the third Thursday at 10 a.m. NAAPS Delivery will be the fourth Monday from 9-10 a.m. To sign up for any classes/sessions, call 281-3072.

New Hope Food Shelf is open every Monday and Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. at the Care and Share. Call 277-0000 for more info.