United Way of Crookston Annual Soup & Chili Cook-off Cancelled

Submitted by Nell DeBoer, United Way Vice Chair and Cookoff Chair

Crookston Times

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social distancing guidelines, the organizers of the annual United Way Chili Cook-off announce that the event has been cancelled for this year. As our annual campaign kick-off event, this has become a fall staple in the Crookston community and we look forward to it returning in 2021.

We deeply value the support that the Crookston community has given the United Way and the annual fundraising events that we hold throughout the year. Please look for new and creative ways to give on both our website www.unitedwayofcrookston and on our United Way of Crookston Facebook page.

COVID-19 is changing the way the world works. As a result, the United Way must accelerate our ongoing transformation and change the methods in which we raise money. The United Way of Crookston has been raising funds that support 20 important agencies and high impact programs in and around the Crookston area since 1982. The needs of the community and with these agencies has never been greater and the United Way of Crookston stays strong in meeting our goal of $160,000 to support these much needed entities.

The United Way has helped people find the resources they need in this incredibly difficult time including early allocation money to the newly formed New Hope food shelf and participating in the food drop program this spring that served over 800 meals to those in need. The United Way was able to help the Villa/ Summit purchase an electrostatic cleaning and sanitizer system and also teamed up with Oman Insurance agency as a drop off point for food and clothing donations.

The saying “you may be a paycheck away from needing our services” has never been closer to a reality. We hope that as we roll out the 2021 United Way campaign in October, you will continue to give and support the United Way of Crookston. With the cancelling of this event as well as the wildly successful Hugo’s Golf Scramble in June, we will need your help more than ever this year.

We are all in this together, change does not happen alone.

Nell DeBoer

United Way Vice Chair/ Chili Cook-off Chair