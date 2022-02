NWMAC: Applications open for Arts Project, Legacy grants

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council has announced that applications are open for Arts Project Grants and Arts Legacy Grants. Grants are awarded to nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, individuals and other nonprofit organizations. Applications are being accepted from the seven county Minnesota service area including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.

NWMAC is offering two grant writing workshops online or in person to assist you with your application. You are welcome to come to their office in Warren for the workshop or to work on your grants in their new setting. RSVPs are required for grant writing sessions – please email director@nwartscouncil.org. Sessions will be held Tuesday, February 8 at 11:30 a.m. or Wednesday, February 16 at 5 p.m. You can also set up a time to work one-on-one with the NWMAC director on the grant writing process.

Arts Legacy Grants is a main category for funding artistic activity within the seven-county service region. Funding can be used for Arts Projects, Arts Equipment, General Support, Public Art Projects and Arts Events in northwest Minnesota.

Arts Project Grants are used primarily for small budget arts projects and the sponsorship of performances of touring companies and artists. These grants are a maximum of $3,000 with a required cash match.

Applications funded through these two grant opportunities include festivals, community theatre projects, folk music entertainment, sponsorship of visual demonstrations, creative writing workshops and many other activities that improve the quality of life of people in these communities.

Schools in the seven-county region can also apply now for an Artist Residency grant of $2,600 plus an additional $400 if the residency needs supplies. NWMAC's teaching artist roster online is a great resource to view artists available to teach in the area. Go to www.NorthwestMinnesotaArtsCouncil.org and click teaching artist roster on the left navigation bar. Another resource to view artists available to enhance curriculum is COMPAS.

Also available on a first come-first served basis are Quick Turn Around Grants for $500. These grants can be used for missed gigs and income due to the pandemic. Use the Quick Turn Around application in the Individual Artist grants. See NWMAC's website for more information and to apply.

To learn more about these grant programs and start an application visit www.NorthwestMinnesotaArtsCouncil.org. The grant application process is completely online and NWMAC's Director Mara Hanel can help walk you through the process of using the grants portal to get accustomed to it. Please contact her at director@NWArtsCouncil.org or call 218-745-8886.