Northwest Minnesota Arts Council announces upcoming grant and other deadlines

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council (NWMAC) is pleased to announce a number of upcoming grant and other deadlines. Grants are awarded to nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, individuals and other nonprofit organizations. Applications are being accepted from their seven county Minnesota service area including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.

Individual Artist Grants for $1,500 — Applications Due February 10

The NWMAC has extended their deadline for individuals to ask for $1,500 grants to February 10.

“This is the main category that individuals use to support their artistic business or advice their technical skills,” said the media release. “This category is for non-hobby artists.”

“The McKnight Foundation has given us funds to support a self-identified artist of color,” NWMAC added. “Support for Individual Artist Grants comes from the McKnight Foundation.”

Public Art Projects — Due February 10

The NWMAC would like to fund public art projects. Do you have experience with Public Art? Let them know by February 10 if you are interested in undertaking projects in their area this Spring/Summer/Fall of 2021.

“We will be gathering information from interested artists, including examples of your work and budgets,” said NWMAC. “We plan to share this information with organizations like cities and schools. Let’s create some public art!”

For more information email director@nwartscouncil.org or call 218-745-8886.

Arts Legacy Grants, Arts Project Grants and Arts Equipment for the Schools — Due March 1

There is a March 1 deadline for Arts Legacy Grants and Arts Project Grants, as well as for Arts Equipment for the Schools. The Arts Legacy Grants is a main category for funding artistic activity within the seven-county service region. Funding for the grants comes from the Minnesota State Legislature through the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

Arts Project Grants are used primarily for small budget arts projects and the sponsorship of performances of touring companies and artists. These grants are a maximum of $3,000.00 with a required cash match. This grant program has substantially less reporting requirements than Legacy grants.

Applications funded through these two very important grant opportunities include festivals, community theatre projects, folk music entertainment, sponsorship of visual demonstrations, creative writing workshops and many other activities that improve the quality of life of people in our communities.

Arts Equipment for Schools Grants are considered a special category of our Arts Project Grant Program. This grant allows schools to purchase artistic equipment for their art room, theater, band room, etc. Equipment that is used solely for the pursuit of arts like a kiln or theater lights, or a band instrument has a better chance of being funded. Grants of up to $3,000.00 are awarded with a 25% cash match requirement.

Also available on a first come-first served basis are Quick Turn Around Grants for $500. The NWMAC is currently awarding Quick Turn Around grants for COVID-19-related relief for artists in northwest Minnesota. These grants are for missed gigs and income due to the pandemic. Use the Quick Turn Around application in the Individual Artist grants. Who is eligible? Performing artists, writers, media artists, fine craft artists, and visual artists can apply if they are a permanent resident of NWMAC’s seven-county service area of Northwest Minnesota.

Northwest Minnesota Art Exhibit and Of the Year Awards – Submissions Accepted until April 15

This year, the deadline for the Northwest Minnesota Art Exhibit has been extended until April 15 due to June dates for the showcase. The exhibit will take place in Warroad. This allows more time for artists to create work. The application is open online for submissions whenever you are ready. The deadline for nominations for Of the Year Awards have been extended until April 15, as well.

For more information about NWMAC’s grants look to their website: www.NWArtsCouncil.org. The grant application process is completely online and NWMAC's Executive Director Mara Hanel can help walk you through the process of using the grants portal to get accustomed to it. Email director@NWArtsCouncil.org or call 218-745-8886 to reach our office during business hours.