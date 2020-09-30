Bakken art exhibit at NCTC TRF Oct-Nov

Times Report

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council (NWMAC) will open an exhibition of artwork by father and son regional artists Rock and Beau Bakken, dubbed “Bakken: The Artistry of Father and Son”, October 1 through November 30 at the NWMAC Gallery at Northland College and Technical School in Thief River Falls.

Mara Hanel, Director of the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council comments, "We have had our Northwest Minnesota Art Exhibit for twenty-one years now, and there is rarely a year that Rock or Beau Bakken of Hallock do not show their paintings. I'm proud to say that both father and son have won 1st prize in our annual exhibit. Rock also has won people's choice so often, that we always anticipate that he will garner many votes! I am excited that we will feature their art in our gallery at NCTC this fall.”

Visitors to the gallery will see why Rock Bakken is well known in the area for his detailed drawings and paintings of animals and birds. He places them in landscapes that depict our area and forests of the north, in a style that is popular, especially with men who enjoy high quality wildlife art. Rock takes his originals and creates high quality prints and greeting cards that are available for purchase at his store Bakken Boots in Hallock and at arts and craft fairs throughout the valley. The gallery will feature his originals for sale, so if you are a business looking to buy art, this showcase might interest you. Rock also has created portraits and is available for commission.

This show will feature several of Beau’s large acrylic paintings, with many for sale. They are different than his father's -- often depicting parks and street scenes from foreign locations, in a painting style that is expressive and loose.

The NWMAC Gallery is located at NCTC in Thief River Falls will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at other times when events are held at the college. Enter through Door A. Visitor parking is free and at this time in the large end lot.

Visit the NWMAC website to learn more at http://www.northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org/2019/10/nwmac-art-exhibit-at-nctc-in-thief-river-falls/.

For more info about the exhibits, visit www.NWArtsCouncil.org, or if you are an artist interested in exhibiting a body of work with NWMAC, please contact Trey Everett at (218) 280-4917 or email NWArtsCouncil@gmail.com. This exhibit is made possible with funding from The McKnight Foundation. Email director@NWArtsCouncil.org or call 218-745-8886 to reach the NWMAC office during regular business hours.