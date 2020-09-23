NWMAC calling for entries for BLM art exhibit

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council (NWMAC) is calling for entries for an exhibition of artwork that honors Black Lives Matter.

“Our country, and much of the world, is aware of Black Lives Matter,” NWMAC said in a release to the media. “In honor of Martin Luther King Day and Black History Month, it is especially timely that we come together to create art that reflects the spirit of BLM.”

Inspired by blacklivesmatter.com. “Every day, we recommit to healing ourselves and each other, and to co-creating alongside comrades, allies, and family a culture where each person feels seen, heard, and supported. We acknowledge, respect, and celebrate differences and commonalities. We work vigorously for freedom and justice for Black people and, by extension, all people. We intentionally build and nurture a beloved community that is bonded together through a beautiful struggle that is restorative, not depleting.”

The NWMAC Board and staff have taken a stand against racism and in support of Black Lives Matter. Please visit our website to read the statement in full at http://www.northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org/2020/07/nwmac-stands-against-racism/ This exhibit is in response to recent racist violence, long-time systemic racism and the unrest this has spurned, “We know people need art now more than ever to express ourselves and cope with the many emotions we have all been feeling.”

Artists and creatives in NW Minnesota are invited to create artwork that reflects the theme Black Lives Matter. Artwork may consist of painting, drawings, mixed media, carvings, film, fiber, poems, songs, as well as a host of other mediums. We welcome a variety of art forms!

Artwork must be submitted for jury via photo in an email. It will only be accepted, if it supports the Black Lives Matter movement. Inquire beforehand if you have questions about this. Please email photo of artwork along with your name, contact information, title of artwork, size of artwork, and medium to Trey Everett at trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com by December 1.

If selected, artists may drop off art work at their choice of three locations, Crookston on December 14, Warren on December 15, or Thief River Falls on December 17. Times and exact locations of drop-off will be given at a later date.

The art installation, Black Lives Matter will be open from January 8 through February 28, 2021 at the NWMAC Gallery at Northland College and Technical School in Thief River Falls. Please visit our website for more information: www.NWArtsCouncil.org.