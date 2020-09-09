NWMAC art exhibit winners announced

Times Report

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council recently announced the Northwest Minnesota Art Exhibit Winners. Student and adult artists residing in a seven-county region including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Polk, Pennington, Roseau and Red Lake recently entered into the Northwest Minnesota Art Exhibit and competed for $2,300.00 in cash awards. The winners were recognized at the Northwest Minnesota Artist Reception in Warren, Minnesota on August 26.

Exhibit cash award winners were chosen while the exhibit was on display at the Recreation Center in Warren from August 12 to 26 by qualified juror and Visual Artist Kim Wilson.

Exhibit Awards include:

Adult Winners

• 1st Place $500 Andrew Youngblom of Thief River Falls in painting “A Break from the Familiar”

• 2nd Place $300 Debbie Aune of Gatzke for painting “Lunch Break”

• 3rd Place $200 Candace Osborn of Ada in sculpture “Giraffe”

• Merit $100 Dennis Kinkead of Hallock in sculpture “Landing Crow”

• Merit $100 Rick Jensen of Crookston in sculpture “Treehouse”

• Merit $100 Irene Bertils of Crookston in painting “Proverbs 3:5-6”

• Merit $100 Alicia Spilde of Karlstad in mixed media “Spring Fever”

• Merit $100 Dennis Lee of Red Lake Falls in painting “Bee with Flower”

• People’s Choice $100 Joe Wavra of Red Lake Falls and Irene Bertils of Crookston (tied)

Student Winners

• 1st Place $300 Jordynn Johnsrud of Goodridge in painting “The Joker”

• 2nd Place $150 Madison Cullen of Grygla in drawing “Khalid”

• 3rd Place $100 Kansas Jensen of Goodridge for mixed media “Forgive Me”

• Merit $50 Casse Alten of Grygla for mixed media “Dexter”

• Merit $50 Elise Monson of Grygla in drawing “Billie”

• Merit $50 Anissah Novacek of Greenbush for drawing “Anissah”

• Merit $50 Raymond Tarale of Greenbush for mixed media “Kitten”

• Merit $50 Lauren Kvien of Greenbush for mixed media “Torn But Beautiful”

• People’s Choice $50 Elise Monson of Grygla