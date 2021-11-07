Merri Mixers Home Study Group meeting report

Submitted

Submitted

The Merri Mixer Horne Study Group (Homemakers) met on October 15, 2021 at the home of Cathy Desrosier in rural Gentilly with LouAnne Olson as co-hostess. Members present include: Debbie Hanson, Nicole Bernd, Deonne Maygra, Bonnie Christians, Madeline Dufault and Clarice Vik.

The study topic, "Take Time for Tea" was presented as the group enjoyed a variety of teas and sweets. Hostess(es) for the 2-22 meetings were determined with the November 2021 meeting to be coordinated by Deonne Maygra and Bonnie Christians.

Submitted by LouAnne Olson, Sec, Merri Mixers Horne Study Group of West Polk County