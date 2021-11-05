Northern Valley Youth Orchestra season opener November 14

Times Report

Crookston Times

Northern Valley Youth Orchestras will present its season opening performance, “Fall Kaleidoscope” on November 14 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chester Fritz Auditorium on the University of North Dakota campus. The two NVYO student orchestras will present a variety of exciting variety of symphonic music, including dances, marches, familiar favorites and lesser-known masterpieces.

Four Crookston residents are in the Symphony orchestra including:

• Ainsley Boucher, violin

• Aspen Mendez, harp

• Alexia Threatt, clarinet

• David Threatt, french horn

Tickets for the performance are available at the door. General admission has a suggested minimum contribution of $5 though audience members are invited to pay whatever they can. Masks are required by the venue. HB Sound and Light will provide lighting effects and record the performance for later viewing.

As part of the NVYO Kaleidoscope theme, a welcome banner representing 26 of the languages spoken by students, coaches, conductors and community arts supporters will greet the audience at the venue.

Selections on the November 14th performance include Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “The Bamboula,” Amy Beach’s Bal Masqué (“Masquerade Ball”), Jaime Texidor’s Spanish march “Amparito Roca” as well as well-known melodies from Dukas’ Sorceror’s Apprentice and Jupiter, from Holst’s The Planets. Variations on the Irish Tune “The Minstrel Boy” by Concordia music professor Daniel Breedon and an overture by Baroque composer Georg Telemann are also on the program.

Philharmonic, led by Kara Hartten, and Symphony, conducted by Dr. Kevin Sütterlin and assistant conductor Dr. Cody Hunter, are both comprised of string, wind, brass and percussion student musicians from over a dozen regional cities and schools in Minnesota and North Dakota.

"NVYO programs provide challenging symphonic technique and performance opportunities for young musicians aged 9 to 21, within a supportive setting," said a media release. "NVYO participants make music, make friends, and use their talents to make a difference in their communities. Student musicians come from nearly 20 schools in Grand Forks, Grand Forks Air Force Base, Thompson, Northwood, Cummings, Emerado, Minto, Forest River, North Dakota and East Grand Forks, Warren, Plummer, Fertile, Crookston, Lake Bronson, Minnesota."

NVYO is supported in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, and region, which receives funding from the City of Grand Forks and also in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding from Arts Midwest, the Neel Foundation, and Grand Forks Convention and Visitors Bureau, and support and assistance from dozens of area music teachers and arts venues, made the activities of this fall possible.