Crookston youth finalists in My Hero Film Festival

Times Report

Crookston Times

Three local filmmakers have been selected as finalists in various categories of the "My Hero Film Festival." This Los Angeles based film festival, “brings together professional and student filmmakers to honor heroes from around the world.”

In 2021, the following films have been selected to compete for cash awards and global recognition:

• Love Can Heal Us All by Azomali Obisakin: Elementary School & Relationships First Finalist

• 5400 Children by Morgen Arguelles: Youth Activist & Relationships First Finalist

• 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds by Miracle Espericueta: Youth Activist Finalist

You can find out more about the festival at: https://myhero.com/films/festival

You can also vote for these local filmmakers under each category.

All three youth produced their video pieces as part of a series of art-making activities offered by Studio 110, a locally based digital arts studio operated by In Progress.

Studio 110 is currently offering an entire series of hands on digital arts activities, movie nights, and weekend workshops. All activities are open and free to the public.

To find out more about the Studio 110, please visit their calendar at: https://in-progress.org/calendar-110

In Progress has been fortunate to receive funding for this work from the following:

The McKnight Foundation

The Minnesota State Arts Board

The Northwestern Minnesota Arts Council