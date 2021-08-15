Crookston Visitors Bureau debuts tourism video

Crookston Visitors Bureau recently debuted their first professional tourism video created by Mud Mile Communications of Nebraska, the same company utilized by the University of Minnesota Crookston. The focus of the video is to explore Crookston and "think big" about the small town.

It boasts a place of history and "a place to relax, reconnect and remind yourself about what really matters" and calls Crookston "northern Minnesota's grandest small-town getaway."

The 30-second video features the Red Lake River, historic downtown, Grand Theatre, University of Minnesota Crookston, Ox Cart Days summer festival, Minakwa Golf Course, retailers, hotels/restaurants, and sports - all with a cast of UMN Crookston students.

CVB Chair Nell DeBoer says the group plans to advertise it locally, regionally and beyond with a new focus on streaming apps through a co-op grant through Explore Minnesota.

See the video on the Crookston Visitors Bureau YouTube channel or at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWgKQQSHMf0

Explore Crookston, Minnesota