Swimming pool Jan. 4 reopening in the works

Given the go-ahead by the latest executive order from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Crookston Community Pool will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.

Pool Manager Cody Brekken says the executive order allows some pool activities to return with updated guidance/restrictions. Morning lap swim, morning aqua exercise, youth wellness, and private lessons will return Monday, he says, but evening activities like open swim and evening lap swim aren’t on track to return until later in January.

Updated guidelines will require not six but 12 feet of social distance between pool users and a maximum of cap of 10 swimmers at a time in the water. With this guidance, Brekken explains, a maximum time of one hour will be set for lap swimming. With a pool limit of 10 at a time, he says pool users need to be prepared to be asked to identify what days you plan on swimming in the future so he can start reserving times and create a schedule that best serves the needs of everyone that wants to swim.

Youth swimmers that were in wellness for the shortened November will have their cost covered for the month of January. If you want to sign up for wellness swimming visit cityofcrookston.revtrak.net or call Andrea Prudhomme at 281-1242.

The Jan. 4-8 pool schedule is:

• Lap Swimming: Monday-Friday, 6 to 9 a.m.

• Aqua Aerobics Class: Monday-Friday, 9 to 10 a.m.

• Wellness Swimming: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Visit crookstonpool.com to see the latest schedule.

If you have any questions email cbrekken@crookston.mn.us or call 281-1180 and leave a message. New information can also be found on the “Crookston Community Pool” Facebook page.