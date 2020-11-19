Crookston Sports Center and Pool will close Friday per state order, reopen after Dec. 18

Times Report

Crookston Times

A statement from the City of Crookston Parks & Recreation Department:

The Crookston Parks & Recreation Department will be closing the Crookston Sports Center (CSC) and the Community Pool during the pause set forth by the State of Minnesota and the Governor. The pause will become effective following activities on Friday, November 20th and go through Friday, December 18th.

During this time all programming and activities will be paused at both facilities. We at the Parks & Rec are understanding of why this decision was made and implemented at this time with the hope of saving the remainder of the winter sports season and all of the activities associated with it. We thank you for your understanding and continued support.