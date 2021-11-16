Hwy 2 Corridor Study Open House draws attention at City Hall

The City of Crookston, Minnesota Department of Transportation and SRF Consulting Group hosted an open house for the Highway 2 Corridor Study Monday, November 15 at City Hall with dozens in attendance for the kickoff of what will be a months-long collaboration to help create a vision for the corridor. The primary goals of the study include improving safety for motorists and pedestrians, managing access, improving freight movement, and aligning with the city's development goals.

"A key focus in accomplishing these goals is determining Highway 2 access management options for key intersections at Sixth Street and Robert Street," read the study's purpose on MnDOT's project website http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d2/projects/studies/hwy2-crookston/. "The final recommended solution will serve as a long-term implementation tool moving forward for both the City of Crookston and MnDOT."

The study is listed as in progress and is currently at 1% with the rest of 2021's schedule including forming the Community Review Panel of local leaders, residents and business owners. In 2022, from January to May, there will be Community Review Panel work sessions, in June there will be another public open house and public survey, and recommendations for the corridor study to be complete by July.

Currently on the project team is: Molly Stewart - Project Manager/Consultant SRF, Matt Upgren - MnDOT Project Manager, TJ Melcher - Project Affairs Coordinator, JT Anderson - District Engineer, Chris Brown - Bike/Ped Planner, Michelle Rognerud - Traffic Engineer, and Amy Finch - City Administrator.

Locations of the study include Highway 2 in Crookston from North Ash Street to North Main Street, plus the city will address locally owned streets of South Broadway and South Main Street. Other benefits or concerns that will be addressed include decreasing speeds through town, enhancing landscaping and community aesthetics, improving snow removal on sidewalks, and improving/replacing sewer, water and utilities.

All MnDOT projects - both new construction and rehabilitation projects - must also include evaluation to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Components can include, but are not limited to adding curb cuts, truncated domes and accessible pedestrian signals.

How can you get involved? Community members are able to provide feedback and share their insights with this online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CrookstonHwy2 plus they can drop a pin on the virtual Wikimap at https://wikimapping.com/Crookston-Highway-2-Corridor-Study.html to share input about a specific location(s), submit a comment online https://mndotforms.formstack.com/forms/comments_hwy_2_corridor_study_in_crookston or sign up for email updates at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/MNDOT/subscriber/topics?qsp=MNDOT_803.