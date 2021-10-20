Lane closure on Highway 2, Robert Street in Crookston begins week of October 25

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that crews will remove the right turn lane on westbound Robert Street the week of October 25. Motorists turning north onto Broadway from Robert Street will no longer use the right turn lane.

The City has also removed four parking spaces on the east and west sides of Broadway to allow for wider turning movements and better sight lines. Motorists should obey traffic signs and use caution.

The work is expected to last two days.

The City of Crookston is conducting a corridor study to evaluate the transportation and pedestrian needs of Highway 2 in Crookston. The locally led study will identify community concerns and consider possible alternatives that could better suit business owners, motorists and pedestrians together. The intersection of Robert Street and Broadway will be one area of focus during the study.

The final recommended solution will serve as a long-term implementation tool moving forward for both the City of Crookston and MnDOT.

The City of Crookston plans to host an open house regarding the corridor study this fall.

For more information on the study and how to participate, please visit www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/studies/hwy2-crookston.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit www.mndot.gov/d2.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.