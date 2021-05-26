Intersection closed on Highway 59 and Polk County Road 41 for culvert replacement

Times Report

Crookston Times

Motorists on Highway 59 between Winger and Erskine can expect a short-term detour for Polk County Road 41 as construction resumes. The project includes resurfacing Highway 59 from Winger to Erskine as well as pedestrian improvements in Winger.

Motorists will experience an intersection closure on Highway 59 and Polk County Road 41 from May 26 through May 28 as crews install a mainline culvert at the intersection. The detour route for the closure utilizes Polk County Roads 34 and 206. MnDOT encourages motorists to check www.511mn.org for a detour map.

Hwy 59 is also currently detoured during the first stage of the project. Motorists on Highway 59 will detour onto Polk County Roads 1 and 8. The detour is expected to be in place through early June.

Anderson Brothers Construction is the contractor for the $2.64 million project. For more information and a detour map, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy59-winger.

This project will create a safer, longer lasting road surface as well as improve pedestrian accessibility in Winger. Construction is expected to be complete in July.