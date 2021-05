Times Report

Crookston Times

Starting May 10, County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 1 between Highway 32 at Fertile and CSAH 10 will be closed to thru traffic. The closure will allow the replacement of two bridges over the Sand Hill River, one east of Fertile and the other two miles west of CSAH 10.

Traffic will be detoured three miles south to Norman County CSAH 1. Construction of the two bridges is expected to be completed by September.