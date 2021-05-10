Highway 2 project includes ‘Reduced Conflict Intersections’

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Minnesota Department of Transportation began a replacement project on Highway 2 near Erskine last week and motorists traveling through that area can expect lane shifts while crews continue construction. During the project, crews will be replacing the concrete roadway on Highway 2 eastbound lanes from Highway 32 to 1.8 miles west of Erskine as well as a portion east of Erskine near the weigh station.

Traffic will be switched to head-to-head on the westbound lane utilizing a newly constructed crossover on the west limits of Erskine.

Traffic heading west will stay in westbound lanes (single lane, head-to-head) until one mile east of the Highway 32 intersection where it will crossover into head-to-head on the eastbound lanes for three miles. Traffic will again crossover two miles west of the Highway 32 intersection back into normal, two-lane, configuration.

Traffic heading east will encounter single lane head-to-head two miles west of the Highway 32 intersection and will crossover into head-to-head on the westbound lanes one mile east of the Highway 32 intersection. Eastbound traffic will crossover into normal, two-lane, configuration at the west limits of Erskine.

The project will also include a Reduced Conflict Intersections (RCI's) constructed at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 32. Hwy 32 will be detoured during the construction of the RCI. Northbound traffic on Highway 32 will use Polk county road 49 to Polk county road 12. Southbound traffic will use Polk county road 41 to Polk CR 12.

The detours are planned for late summer and will last ten days each. Hoffman Construction is the contractor for the $22.3 million project.

For more information and a project map, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy2-rci.