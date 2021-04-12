MnDOT 2021 projects include an RCI near Marcoux Corner

Times Report

Crookston Times

More than 200 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads and bridges, improve safety and support thousands of construction jobs across the state will be worked on this year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced.

Projects in Crookston’s vicinity include one on U.S. Highway 2 and one on Minnesota Highway 59.

In addition, crews will make safety and infrastructure improvements to 51 multimodal projects, which are airport, port, transit and railroad projects that are outside of the state road construction program.

“Safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation is vital to the quality of life and economic success of our state,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “Although Minnesota’s transportation needs greatly outnumber available resources, this year’s construction program demonstrates MnDOT’s commitment to making smart investments in our system to better serve all people.”

Minnesotans can also find an interactive map and full 2021 project list at mndot.gov/construction. Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and costs.

Highlights of this year’s program in northwest Minnesota (MnDOT District 2):

• Reduced Conflict Intersections (RCI's) will be constructed on Highway 2 west of Bemidji, improving safety and access between Beltrami County Road 14, in Wilton, and Beltrami County Road 9.

• A Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) is scheduled to be constructed on Highway 2 near Marcoux Corner east of Crookston, improving safety at the intersection with Highway 32.

• Resurface Highway 59 from Winger to Erskine creating a longer lasting road and improve pedestrian crossings in Winger.

• Resurface 15.6 miles of Highway 200 near the south shore of Leech Lake, replacing two culverts, widening shoulders and adding turn lanes to improve drainage and safety while creating a longer lasting road.

Other project highlights from around the state:

• Completing the Interstate 35W/I-94 project in Minneapolis in fall 2021. This project along a 2.5-mile stretch of I-35W began in August 2017 and includes rebuilding 11 bridges and repairing four more, installing new pavement on the 50-year-old freeway, building MnPASS lanes near downtown and a bus station at Lake St. for better transit service, and adding wider and more accessible pedestrian bridges.

• Beginning pavement repair and resurfacing in St. Paul on I-94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard and on I-35E between I-94 and University Avenue. Work includes resurfacing ramps and frontage roads, repairing bridges, fixing drainage and making ADA improvements and sidewalk improvements.

• Beginning significant work on the Twin Ports Interchange in Duluth. This multi-year project will enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replacing aging infrastructure and improving freight mobility.

• Reconstructing Highway 10 in Elk River between Simonet Drive and Lowell Avenue, adding multi-use trail, and improving access at Proctor Avenue.

• Resurfacing Highway 87 from Frazee to Becker/Wadena County Line. Project includes 26 miles of resurfacing, widening shoulders between Frazee and Evergreen, and replacing bridge/box culverts east of Frazee.

• Expanding 12.5 miles of Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna from two lanes to four lanes to improve capacity, safety, travel times and access. When finished in 2022, this project will complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester.

• Resurfacing Highway 60 from Highway 14 to Highway 13 in Waterville and reconstructing through Madison Lake. This project will improve sidewalks and crossings, update pedestrian ramps to meet ADA requirements, modify access and turn lanes, and improve county road lighting.

• Realigning Highway 12 and reconstructing Highway 40, including adding two new bridges, to facilitate a new railroad line (Willmar Wye) on the west side of Willmar.

“Our crews work tirelessly to keep our transportation safe for all people, and we appreciate Minnesotans’ patience and understanding,” Anderson Kelliher said. “Remember, we’re all in the work zone together. Watch out for work zones, travel at the posted speed limit, put you phone away and avoid distractions while driving.”

Motorists can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media, as well as by signing up to receive email updates at www.mndot.gov.

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones.