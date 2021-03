Times Report

Crookston Times

Clean-up and repair efforts continue on Highway 75 a few miles north of Crookston after two recent railroad derailments near the Shirley Station. No one was injured in either derailment involving BNSF trains.

The first one in February involved some cooking oil leaking from tanker cars, and a second derailment earlier this month involved 22 cars coming off the tracks, but no leakage of any kind.