Train derailment north of Crookston Monday derails 9 of 14 cars

Times Report

Crookston Times

Polk County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Crookston Fire Department responded to a train derailment north of Crookston Monday night. When law enforcement and first responders arrived at the scene at Highway 75 North and County Road 252 they found multiple rail cars scattered along the tracks and ditch.

The train of 14 rail cars had nine cars derailed, said the PCSO in a media release.

"There were several cars leaking non-hazardous material, there is no concern for public safety at this time," they stated.

The dispatch call Monday night said some of the train cars were carrying cooking oil and the Times noticed a train car carrying grain had also derailed.

No injuries were reported as a result of the derailment.

At this time, the PCSO is asking the public to use caution when driving on Hwy 75 between 210th St SW and 200th St SW, as crews will be working on cleaning up the area and repairing the tracks in the upcoming days.