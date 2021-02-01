Crookston Airport master plan looks 20-years into the future

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

The Crookston Airport Commission on Thursday, Feb. 4 will host a public open house to showcase the current draft of the Crookston Municipal Airport 20-year master plan.

The commission will meet at 3:44 p.m. Thursday in the city hall council chambers and then from 4:44 to 5:44 p.m. – yes, those times are accurate – an open house will be held in the chambers for the public to come and see new hangars, a new runway and other improvements envisioned in the plan over the next two decades. SEH (Short Elliott Hendrickson), the firm the City of Crookston is working with, will have large concept drawings on display and will have representatives on hand to answer any questions.

Masks will need to be worn and social distancing will be practiced.

Longtime airport manager Lowell Miller will be there, along with city council commission liaison Steve Erickson and commission members Larry Brekken, Rob Tollefson, Fred Parnow, J.P. Knox and Andy Gjerswold.

The price tag for major airport projects, even at a smaller airport like Crookston’s, can sometimes lead to sticker shock. But the Crookston Municipal Airport receives federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the majority of airport projects. To be eligible for federal funding, the airport must be located 30 minutes or more average ground travel time from the next nearest airport receiving federal funding. Final cost projections for projects included in the 20-year master plan won’t be available until the current draft of the plan is finalized.