Downtown Crookston: MnDOT update coming Feb. 8

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Although 2024 sounds a ways off – that’s when funds have been earmarked for a project involving new, non-brick paver sidewalks in downtown Crookston that would potentially necessitate the reduction of traffic lanes on Main and Broadway from three lanes to two – there is much for City of Crookston leaders and the Minnesota Department of Transportation to do and decide between now and then.

There’s a corridor study that will take up to one year to complete, there’s a potential “demonstration project” that on a smaller scale will show what a completed downtown corridor project might look like, there’s a “scope of work” that needs to be identified, and before anything else, the City and MnDOT need to agree in writing on what the 2024 project will actually entail.

Given all that, one of the people assigned to the Crookston project, Bemidji-based MnDOT District 2 Project Manager Matt Upgren, will be at the Crookston City Council’s Feb. 8 meeting to provide an update on where things stand, and what needs to happen next.

“He’ll tell us where we are, what some next steps might be, and the expectations of community engagement,” City Administrator Amy Finch told council members this week, adding that before Feb. 8 she’d provide council members with a “draft scope of work” put together by MnDOT for them to peruse. “One of the objectives is to find out if the council is on board,” Finch added.

Speaking to the Times Wednesday, Upgren said the hope is to have an agreement – known as a “cost-share joint powers agreement” – with the City finalized by the end of February. Soon after that, the hope would be to launch the study of the U.S. Highway 2 traffic corridor that goes through downtown Crookston via North Main and North Broadway.

Upgren stressed that there will be many opportunities for the public to engage in the process, whether people agree to actually serve on a community panel, or if they just want to ask questions, voice concerns or offer their input at various public sessions.

“There will be lots of public engagement, lots of details will be recorded and written down that will be part of the agreement,” he explained. “There will be a public open house and a community review panel.”

More than anything at this early stage, Upgren stressed that no final decisions have been made regarding what the downtown Crookston traffic corridor will look like when the 2024 project is completed.

“The agreement will really kick things off,” he said. “There will be opportunities for people to get involved and we hope they do. Ultimately, it will be the City driving this project and in the lead role, with (MnDOT) in a support role.”

The downtown brick-paver sidewalks have been a hot-button, polarizing topic since they were put in decades ago as part of a larger downtown corridor reconstruction. While most agree they’re attractive, downtown business owners have long complained about the challenges the pavers pose when trying to clear snow, and as the trees planted along the curbsides decades ago have gotten larger, they’ve pushed up and dislodged many pavers. But the biggest concerns with the current sidewalks, MnDOT has said, is that they are not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.