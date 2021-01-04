Fisher Ave/Highway 11 project on for 2021

In a requested update from the Times on the upcoming Fisher Avenue/County State Aid Highway 11 project in Crookston, Polk County Engineer Rich Sanders said project bids will be accepted in January 2021 with construction planned for June.

Construction will need to be completed by September 1, he added.

“We will be detouring thru traffic North on CSAH 54 (1 mile East of CSAH 71/Barrette St.) to CSAH 57 then West to TH 75 and South back to TH 2,” Sanders explained, when asked about project detours. “As part of the project, we will also be overlaying CSAH 11 from Crookston east to CSAH 46.”

“The intersections with North Broadway and Barrette will need to open to traffic except for the mite when they are working in those intersections,” he added. “Evergreen and St. Mary’s will be closed.”