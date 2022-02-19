Farm pesticide applicator workshop February 25 at UMN Crookston

UMN Extension

A farm pesticide applicator workshop will be held February 25 at 1 p.m. in Bede Ballroom on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus for farmers that need to renew their Private Pesticide Applicator certifications (PPA) for the 2022 growing season. The Private Applicators certificate is for farm operators who are applying restricted use pesticide products on their fields which includes different herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other pest control products labeled “restricted use”.

"Registration for these workshops is strongly encouraged to secure your seat," said the University of Minnesota Extension in a release. "The process to renew your license remains similar to previous years with a few newer options for 2022. Farmers have five options for how they can choose to renew permits this year."

UMN Extension Ag educator Heather Dufault says that “applicators are welcome to attend an in-person workshop conducted by University of Minnesota Extension staff. To ensure a seat, pre-registration must be done online at pat.umn.edu three days prior to the workshop. Walk-ins are still welcome provided that we have enough space. Applicators must bring an official picture ID, such as a driver’s license, their current license card, and a check to pay the $75 permit fee. Applicators must arrive on time and stay for the entire workshop. Parking for the February 25 workshop can be in the NWROC lot, the Valley Technology lot, or Parking Lot A. No parking tickets will be given on that day.

Other recertification options include taking a written exam that is available at county Extension offices.

“Applicators mail a $75 check along with a completed test answer sheet in an envelope provided at the Extension office” explains Dufault.

Applicants are urged to call ahead prior to stopping by local offices as appointments might be necessary. Producers can also re-certify by taking a similar test online or by completing a self-paced online course. You must register and complete all required components by no later than February 28, 2022 to receive credit. Registration is at pat.umn.edu under the “Self-paced course” tab.

An online recertification workshop will be offered on February 24 at 1 p.m. and applicators must pre-register to attend the Zoom workshop, check-in 30-minutes prior to the start of the workshop, have their applicator license card on-hand and available. All Zoom workshops are limited to 50 people and on a first come first serve basis. Applicators must have an internet connected device with a video camera and sound.

First time Private Pesticide Applicators or those with certifications that expired prior to March 1st, 2022 must take and pass either a paper-based or online test.

For questions about the Private Pesticide Applicator Certification process, call your county Extension office. In case of inclement weather, call either the Farm Information Line at (800) 232-9077, or the coordinating U of M Extension office before getting on the road.