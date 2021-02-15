Extension’s 2021 Farm Resource Guide available

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Farm Resource Guide for 2021 is now available at many University of Minnesota Extension County offices across the state. This resource guide includes a wide variety of useful farm business management information including the following items:

• Custom rates: What to charge for planting etc.

• Average farmland rental rates by county: From two sources with projections for 2021.

• Flexible Rental Agreements: Examples of how they work and how they have worked in past.

• Lease forms for Cash Rent and Share Rent arrangements: Which you can fill in the blanks.

• Farmland sales information for all counties in Minnesota: Lists current average ag sales.

• Information on charges for custom feeding, commodity storage, leasing buildings and various bin rental rates: List various costs like leasing a dairy barn and machine storage.

• Current information on pasture rental rates, tree timber values: List pasture rates and timber sales.

• Marketing information along with recent cost trends for Minnesota: Many charts are included.

• Commodity price probabilities for corn, soybeans, alfalfa hay, straw, grass hay, hogs and cattle: Puts odds to getting break even prices and tables show historic patterns.

• Corn and soybean yields by county: USDA county yields used for calculating the farm bill payments

• Feedlot Rule Highlights: Information on Manure Agreement and Easements

• Manure Spreading Lease examples and Land Application Agreement: Forms included.

This Resource Guide is available for a $25 fee plus postage and sales tax if you would like to have your own copy. Extension can provide you the information in your preferred format: e-mail cost $25 plus sales tax; CD cost $29.00; or hard copy cost $31.00.

If you would like your own copy of the Farm Resource Guide, e-mail bauxx003@umn.edu or call 507-372-3900 ext. 3906 and indicate what format you would like. Extension will send out the materials and an invoice as soon as possible.

U of M Extension hopes that you find the Resource Guide useful and would welcome your feedback on what you would like to see included in next year’s Farm Resource Guide.

For more farm business information, visit https://extension.umn.edu/managing-farm