Soybean growers asked to complete survey

Crookston Times

As farmers make their preparations for the 2021 growing season, the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council is encouraging the state’s nearly 28,000 soybean growers to participate in a survey to help farmer-leaders and researchers better address the diverse production challenges facing growers across Minnesota.

“As we look ahead to spring, we want to hear directly from farmers on the issues they’re facing on their operations,” Minnesota Soybean Director of Research David Kee said. “The more we hear from our state’s growers, the more we can better focus our checkoff research on the issues that matter most to farmers.”

The Grower-Input Survey will take about 10 minutes and asks growers a series of questions gauging their top production concerns and priorities. The deadline to complete the survey is Feb. 5, and all answers are kept confidential. Every farmer who completes the entire survey will be eligible to win a $500 gift card. For every completed survey, the Council will donate $10 in fresh meat to Second Harvest Heartland, a Minnesota food bank.

“As a Minnesota farmer and Council director, I’ll be taking this survey because I know how much researchers rely on farmers to collect their data,” said Kittson County farmer Kris Folland, who works alongside his fellow farmer-leaders in approving checkoff-funded research projects. “My participation will also be going toward feeding those in need, and the chance to win $500 is a nice incentive, too.”

Each year, the Council invests soybean checkoff resources into research projects. In 2020, the Council sponsored 14 agronomic research projects delving into pest and weed management, soil health and breeding and genetics. Farmer-directors will meet later this month to evaluate the ongoing 2021 research approval process.