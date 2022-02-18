Chamber Ambassadors visit with Northern Planes Smoking Co. and Alicia Berhow Photography

Crookston Area Chamber

Submitted

The Crookston Area Chamber Ambassadors recently gathered to recognize and congratulate two very vibrant and exceptional businesses in the Crookston community. Both are recently new members of the Chamber and stopped in for a visit and to share their unique stories of starting up.

The first visit was that of Cody Smith with Northern Planes Smoking Co. While in the military, 9 years ago, Cody started bbq smoking pork and other meat products for other fellow Naval Flight Engineers, and it developed from there. Things started heating up, and Cody began preparing food for block parties and family gatherings. Being a cargo pilot and hauling items in bulk gave him the idea of concocting dry rubs and selling them. Soon thereafter, Northern Planes Smoking Co. was born and took off on a successful flight of its own.

Cody went on to explain one thing that encouraged him to lift this off the ground was that a friend was continuously getting sick from a dry rub that claimed to be gluten free, when in fact, it wasn’t. Cody shares that are there are no additives in his product, which really brings out the unique taste. He offers the advice, “if you are not willing to shake it up, don’t buy it. It’s one thing to buy dry rubs, it’s a whole other concept to know how to use them; it’s a process.”

Cody is currently working on his catering license and envisions future plans of opening a custom meats shop and providing catering services for events. He’s interested in curing and dry aging of select meat products to include bacon, hams, prime rib, etc. 90% of the meat that he prepares his rub is pork.

Cody is a Washington state native, and comments that he has worked all over the world, and Crookston is the place that makes him the happiest. You can find Northern Planes Smoking Co. Rubs at Scott’s True Value in Crookston. To contact Cody, please call or text him at 425-218-2157 or check out his Instagram Page @northerplanessmokingco.

The second congratulatory visit was with Alicia Berhow Photography. Alicia started her photography journey in 2010 as a hobby that turned into a passion very quickly. She specializes in weddings, engagement, senior sessions, newborn and family sessions. Her business is mobile and she will take advantage of pop-up opportunities when she can. Recently during Small Business Saturday, she was able to capture the eye of 18 new clients. She currently has 12 weddings booked for the summer of 2022, so reserve your session with Alicia before she is booked up.

Alicia’s favorite sessions are weddings. In addition to photography, she also has mastered time management in keeping things moving and on schedule. Alicia has a strong following of happy clients and has positive recommendations and referrals; many requesting her for all their milestones and special occasions. Alicia is very invested in her clients’ events and pays special attention to their individual details. She is a must have at your next event. Check out some of Alicia’s work at https://aliciaberhowphotography.mypixieset.com/ on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/a.berhow.photography or Instagram at aliciaberhowphotography. She is also quick to respond to messages at 218-289-1623 or aliciaberhow@live.com.