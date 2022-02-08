New Crookston business PetsPro+ focuses on pet health and well-being

It all started with a mission to cure their dog and blossomed into a business focused on pet's health. PetsPro+ launched in Crookston in January 2022 and has hit the ground running with a variety of products for dogs and cats. Owner Kristi Nelson and her sons, Nick and Josh, along with their dog and mascot, Ryn, have teamed up to provide all-natural, grain-free, fresh, holistic products that are available locally and can be shipped nationally. They even have a storefront on Main Street.

"All of our products are vet approved, 'Ryn tested', lab tested and certified, registered through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and all made in the U.S.A.," Nelson explained. "We spent a lot of time researching and came up with these 13 products."

Nelson told the Times the story of Ryn and how she struggled with disease. Their last hope was to try experimenting with foods through research.

"Ryn was heavily medicated taking six pills a day, she had bad anxiety, a bad stomach, we tried many vets and going to the University of Minnesota was our last jump with her," said Nelson. "They cleaned her out and did some procedures as she had pre-cancer in her digestive system and was full of different bacteria."

"My own mental health was drained," she added emotionally. "I started doing research and stripped her of every food and rawhides and threw it all in the garbage. Because of COVID I did nothing for one year except work, research, help Ryn get better and build this brand."

Ryn has now been off all medication for almost a year after they changed her diet and went to only organic healthy food.

"The name PetsPro+ means I need to be proactive for my pet's health," Nelson continued. "My sons have been my biggest supporters and this small town community and their support is how we will get this off and running."

PetsPro+ offers premium grain free super chews, organic digestive health chews, organic calming dog chews, and organic full-spectrum CBD dog oil and spray. They also have proactive pet health items such as otic solution, shampoo, a complete joint vitamin chew, shed free soft chews and a pill time treat. Coming soon they'll offer a dental chew and Nelson's goal is to develop an all-natural dog food.

One of the new company's products are the organic calming dog chews which are medium sized biscuit snacks baked in a bakery in California. They have only eight ingredients including Amur Cork Bark, which is used to help with stomach problems, infections and even help protect cartilage against wear and tear; Ashwagandha, which treats inflammation, strengthens the immune system and helps relieve general aches and pain; Oat Flour, Apple Sauce, Coconut Oil, Almond Butter, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Propionate.

"The benefits include supporting healthy digestion, supporting the immune system, may help curb destructive behavior and helps coping with external stresses," the packaging reads.

To learn more about PetsPro+ or to shop their products, visit petsproplus.com, find them on Facebook and Instagram, email support@petsproplus.com or call 218-280-5644. Store hours are currently for pick up only.