Crookston American Federal employees earn top recognition

American Federal Bank

American Federal employees Bill Anderson, Dan Erdman, Brian Frisk and Brook Hassel, who work in the Crookston office, have earned American Federal’s highest honor of recognition for outstanding sales and sales referral performance in 2021.

In recognition of their achievement, the employees were among 18 American Federal “Sales Star” employees and their families who attended a weekend Sales Star Retreat, training seminar and awards banquet in their honor at the Arrowwood Conference Center in Alexandria, MN.

A Sales Star is the highest honor of recognition an employee can earn at American Federal.

Associate Banker Dan Erdman and Ag/Business Banker Brian Frisk were also both the top performers in their divisions.

American Federal is a financially-strong, community bank with full-service banking locations in and Crookston, Ada, East Grand Forks, Fergus Falls, Fosston, Hallock, Moorhead and Warren in Minnesota and Grand Forks, Fargo, Wahpeton and Northwood in North Dakota. American Federal is a Top 100 Ag Lender in the United States.