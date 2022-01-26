McCleary named CEO of American Federal Bank

American Federal Bank

Dean McCleary has been named President and CEO of American Federal Bank. McCleary has served as Senior Vice president and Chief Financial Officer of American Federal for the past 19 years. Prior to that he was the Vice Chancellor for Finance at University of Minnesota in Crookston, and also spent 14 years with Bremer as Senior Vice President of Finance.

McCleary fills the position vacated by former CEO Steve Worwa, who will take on the role of Executive Chairman for American Federal.

American Federal is a financially-strong, employee-owned community bank with full-service banking locations in Ada, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Fergus Falls, Fosston, Hallock and Warren in Minnesota and Fargo, Grand Forks, Northwood and Wahpeton in North Dakota. American Federal is a Top 100 Ag Lender in the United States.