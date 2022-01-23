Fournet Building update and photos

Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times

The Fournet Building's renovations on the second and third floors are nearing completion and owner Jeff Evers tells the Times the elevator will be installed in April which gives Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. the green light to start moving in.

A subordination on the Fournet's loans was recently approved by the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority and City Council Ways & Means Committee, and heads to the full Council for approval Monday.

The Fournet Building foyer is close to completion
A closer look at the custom beams and brackets near the skylight
The Fournet's skylight draws attention to the beams
The Fournet's foyer staircase
A look at the second floor offices hallway
A near complete office space
Fournet's skylight
Skylight close-up
Blue skies shine through the skylight