Fournet Building update and photos
Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times
The Fournet Building's renovations on the second and third floors are nearing completion and owner Jeff Evers tells the Times the elevator will be installed in April which gives Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. the green light to start moving in.
A subordination on the Fournet's loans was recently approved by the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority and City Council Ways & Means Committee, and heads to the full Council for approval Monday.