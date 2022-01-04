Jitterbug Coffee Co. to open in Joe's Diner space

A second business will be opening in the space occupied by Joe's Diner downtown in January in the form of Jitterbug Coffee Co. Diner owner Joe Bushaw says his coffee company will serve hot and cold coffees, frappuccinos, baked goods such as pies, donuts, cookies, cakes and more, and the name goes perfectly with their 50s restaurant theme.

Jitterbug Coffee Co. will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bushaw told the Times, which is one hour before their diner opens and closing the same time as their current dining closing hours.

"Our drinks will be named after 50s stars," Bushaw wrote in a Facebook post. "We are hoping to also have a coffee and baked good delivery service. You will be able to place your coffee and baked good orders online or over the phone and they will be delivered to your door."

Bushaw added in his message to the Times that they're just waiting for equipment to arrive and they'll be adding tables, chairs, lounge chairs and couches plus they'll have the pool table and a couple other games.