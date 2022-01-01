Council approves Crookston Eagles Small Cities Development Loan

Crookston's City Council recently approved Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) funding for the Crookston Eagles Aerie 873's rehabilitation project that will include specific exterior work on their building's windows, doors and entrances. The Eagles' initial request was made in 2020 and approved by a former Ways & Means Committee, and they have since completed the city's application procedure and criteria in order to be eligible to receive funding before they begin the project.

The requested funding amount for the Eagles' rehab project is $11,425. One loan in the amount of $5,712.50 can be forgiven if the Eagles remains an active club and continues to occupy and maintain without interruption the physical structure it presently owns. The second loan for $5,712.50 shall be repaid in sixty equal installments until fully paid. The Eagles can also fully prepay the loan at any time without penalty or fee.

City Finance Director Ryan Lindtwed told the Council that he has met with Jake Fee of the Eagles, took pictures of the areas that will be rehabbed and helped secure the paperwork needed for the application.

Ward 1 Council Member Kristie Jerde mentioned there could be other opportunities for local businesses with SCDP funding and suggested the city share the detailed guidelines and application process on the city's website to which City Administrator Amy Finch agreed and added that the city will be getting a new website soon. Finch also said the city could look into applying for future development program funds and she would bring back more information.