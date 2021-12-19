Crookston Area Chamber gives presentation to City Council

Crookston Area Chamber Director Mark Landa recently gave an update to the City Council on the organization's current events, projects, initiatives, partnerships and what they're looking forward to in 2022. Among the current events was the recent raffle they held to compensate for their traditional Chamber celebration that was canceled.

Tracy Cameron won their $5,000 cash raffle, they gave away $7,500 in prizes and the Chamber sold approximately 80% of their tickets for that initiative, said Landa.

He also told the Council that while they were unable to hold a lot of their in-person events, the Chamber did hold their annual Educators Luncheon and recently handed out their annual awards to local businesses and individuals, and posted videos of the award winners on their Facebook page.

In 2021, the Chamber partnered with community nonprofits such as the Crookston Visitors Bureau and Downtown Crookston Development Partnership on a number of initiatives like the Welcome Home Crookston program and reinvigorated beautification committee now dubbed the Crookston Beautification Collaboration. Landa said that working with others in the community will help make Crookston a nice place to live and visit.

In 2022, Landa says the Chamber hopes to bring back the "Chamber Mixer" events, an in-person Chamber celebration, 2022 Candidate Forum, the Leadership Crookston program and new programs for members.

Earlier in his presentation Landa gave the Council a closer look at his background which includes a degree in business administration and marketing management, and spoke about his former position with the Empire Arts Center which he touts as a successful venture after helping the center eliminate its debt and increase its usage from 40 days a year to almost 200 days a year for events. Landa has also worked with other nonprofits and was on several committees including nationally recognized organizations which helped give him a wide range of experience for his current position in Crookston.