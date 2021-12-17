Joe's Diner moving into former DaRoos space

Joe's Diner will now be opening in the downtown space formerly occupied by DaRoos Pizza and owner Joe Bushaw says he's super excited. Bushaw told the Times he expects to open the week of December 20 and their hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a 24-hour, seven days a week goal for the near future. He added that they're going to be open for overnights on Fridays and Saturdays.

When asked about the location change, Bushaw said they were experiencing some issues with the building but was happy to have the opportunity to get into the space at the corner of North Broadway and 2nd St.

"The amount of phone calls/messages the East Grand Forks location gets about Crookston is astronomical," Bushaw explained. "I never saw a ‘need’ necessarily, but the amount of people that would tell us how needed we were in Crookston was crazy. The opportunity arose and we snatched it."

"We never wanted to open and cause ‘competition’ to the other breakfast restaurant in town, however; their hours were cut during Covid and have continued, and I don’t see us as competition," he added. "Any other restaurant in town has bills to pay too and I only want to see them succeed as well."