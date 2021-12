Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce recently handed out their 2021 business and community awards in lieu of their traditional Chamber Celebration event. Awards that were given out include:

• Lifetime Achievement Award - KROX

• Small Business of the Year - Wonderful Life Foods

• Large Business of the Year - RiverView Health

• Entrepreneur of the Year - Designs by Alison Gotto

• Volunteer of the Year - Nikk Caputo