Chamber ambassadors welcome Sistas Corner

Crookston Chamber of Commerce

Chamber Ambassadors recently stopped to visit the new owners and congratulate them on their new business venture and admire their innovation, courage and perseverance as they make a splash in Downtown Crookston. Shirley Iverson, co-owner, talked about what once was a seasonal shop on Co Rd 41 has now turned into what is now known as Sistas Corner. They are utilizing one side of the previous VFW building, while renovating the other side in hopes to have renters someday. The store is filled with timeless treasures, antiques and regional artistic talents.

If you would like to be on an ambassador team committee, please email mlanda@visitcrookston.com