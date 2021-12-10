First Community Credit Union 'Maroon and Gold Friday' winner

Michelle Christopherson - UMN Crookston

UMN Crookston

First Community Credit Union (FCCU) is the fall semester Maroon and Gold winner.

“Congratulations to Dana and her team! We have had a great response in showing our colors of maroon and gold. Over the last three months we have visited over thirty Crookston businesses,” said Michelle Christopherson, Director of Outreach and Engagement.

First Community Credit Union (FCCU) wins a $150.00 gift certificate and a spirit box.

“We encourage all businesses to show their spirit every Friday."

To register your business, contact Christopherson at mchristo@umn.edu or 218.281.8369.

Go Golden Eagles!